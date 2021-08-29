On the Jake patrol: Islander takes on the Met Open

Jay (Jake) Card III teeing off. (Credit: Reporter file)

This week, the number one tournament in region, the 106th Metropolitan Open, was played at the new and beautiful Hudson National Golf Club in Croton-on-Hudson. It’s the third oldest Open Championship in the country, and this year was played during the hottest days of the season

Jay “Jake” Card III was there, and as always, made his presence known. He played well, but still fell short of his goal.

With over 100 pros and amateurs qualifying, including a few PGA Tour players, Jake fired a 67 on the first day and found himself solidly in third position. The second day, Jake carded a 72 and fell back to 10th place. On the third day, he shot a 73 and ended up in 17th place.

As things happen, the last two days, he didn’t make a putt. A frustrating thing when you’re playing against a field like this. I would say this was the toughest field he’s played against.

The winner was Westchester native, Andrew Svoboda, a former tour player who has won this tournament three times. When he fires rounds of 65, 67 and 68, he will not be beat. Svoboda’s three rounds tied for the lowest three rounds in the history of the Met Open.

Good playing, Jake. Next year this event will be at one of your favorite courses, Bethpage Black. A tough course, known for its difficulty, but history showed that it’s a course you can score on.

All we need is a few putts to start dropping by then. All in all, a nice tournament, Jake.