Giving folks a Fighting Chance

(Credit: Richard Lewin)

Islander Christopher Carey, left, accepted an award on behalf of his family from Fighting Chance founder Duncan Darrow at a recent event in Southampton.

The Carey family will host the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 27 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The outing will benefit Fighting Chance, which provides free counseling and resources to cancer patients, as well as the Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure.

For information on the golf outing, contact Ahna Affinito at 518-465-4747 or [email protected].