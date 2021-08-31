Two more COVID cases on Island

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Island recorded two additional COVID-19 cases this week, raising the total number of Islanders infected since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020 to 78 as of Tuesday afternoon’s Town Board work session.

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said Suffolk County has seen an increase in its seven-day average of people testing positive from 4.3% last week to 4.6% this week.

As for booster shots, Ms. Brach-Williams said patients are being advised to speak with their physicians. There are no plans currently to administer the shots on the Island.