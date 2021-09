Yesterday evening, candles, flowers and a heart formed a way of remembering those who have died of drug overdoses.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

A candlelight vigil for overdose victims was held yesterday evening at the Fiske Field basketball courts.

Co-sponsored by the Shelter Island Library, the Shelter Island Health & Wellness Alliance, HUGS, Inc. and the Town of Shelter Island, residents came together on International Overdose Awareness Day, to remember the lives that have been lost.

Photos by Adam Bundy.