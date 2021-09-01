Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 25-31

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Keith Lustofin, 51, of Shelter Island, was arrested at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 on a charge of trespassing following a report from a resident. He was issued a summons for an appearance in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Marie Evans, of New York City, was ticketed on Aug. 24 at 8:18 a.m. for speeding on New York Avenue.

Michael Hirschorn was ticketed for a stop sign violation on North Ferry Road at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Lana Colden of New York City was ticketed for a stop sign violation on West Neck Road on Aug. 30 at 4:42 p.m.

ACCIDENTS

A deer struck a black Chevrolet driven by Carlos Payano of Shelter Island Heights, when the animal ran into the road on North Menantic Road on Aug. 26 at 8:44 a.m. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,000. The deer ran off after hitting the car.

Kathryn Cunningham of Shelter Island Heights told police she was traveling on Grand Avenue on Aug. 27 at 9:33 a.m. when a white box truck came over the double yellow line, forcing her to swerve into a parked vehicle belonging to Howard Crystal of Washington, D.C. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. The box truck could not be located.

Finley Shaw of Fairfield, Conn., reported sideswiping an unoccupied parked vehicle belonging to Carlton Endemann of Delray Beach, Fla., on Aug. 27 at 11:55 a.m. The accident damaged the driver’s side mirror of Mr. Endemann’s vehicle and total damages were estimated under $1,000.

Brian Caputo of Commack, was backing out of the Eagle Deli parking lot on West Neck Road on Aug. 28 at 12:05 p.m. and struck a vehicle belonging to Barbara Scola of Shelter Island. There were no injuries and police estimated damage at less than $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A boater was able to rescue two people who fell from a canoe and a kayak in water off Peconic Avenue before police could respond on Aug. 27 at 1:09 p.m.

A boat owner reported on Aug. 28 at 5:39 a.m. that a large vessel broke loose from its anchorage in an unidentified body of water and struck her vessel and said that as the operator of the vessel tried to maneuver away, its propeller became entangled in the anchor of her boat, locking the two together. There were no injuries, but it couldn’t be determined if there was damage to either boat; the accident was referred to a bay constable for further investigation.

A person riding a jet ski in Coecles Harbor was reported to police on Aug. 30 at 4:04 p.m.; the rider was advised that using a jet ski is not allowed in Town waters.

A 42-foot Formula boat was located in Coecles Harbor on Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m.; the owner was told to remove it from a designated area.

A boat was reported adrift in West Neck Bay at 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 24.

OTHER REPORTS

Police couldn’t locate anyone shooting a gun or fireworks on Ram Island reported by a resident on Aug. 26 at 9:26 p.m. A second case of either gunshots or fireworks was reported in Hay Beach at 11:02 p.m. on Aug. 29; police couldn’t find anyone in the area responsible.

Police are investigating a possible petit larceny from a Center business. An employee reported on Aug. 27 at 11:48 a.m. having a video of a person who may have taken items. T

A Ram Island resident reported on Aug. 24 at 11:38 a.m. outdoor furniture was missing from their property.

The owner of a paddle board reported it missing from a rack in the Center. The report came in on Aug. 26. Police canvassed the area and checked the impound lot with no result.

Police responded to a call on Aug. 27 at 8:58 a.m. from a woman who said an erratic driver followed her vehicle for two mornings from School Street to Bridge Street on Route 114. Patrols were advised to canvass the area.

A call from a Center resident on Aug. 27 at 1:40 p.m. about a scooter being operated in a dangerous manner yielded no results; police asked the caller to report if the scooter returned.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the Center on Aug. 25 at 6:44 p.m.

A report of a child riding a bicycle in the Center, but not wearing a helmet, drew police on Aug. 26 at 4:41 p.m. The parent agreed to return home to get the helmet.

Police responded to a complaint on Aug. 29 at 1:26 a.m. about loud music in Silver Beach; the occupant agreed to turn down the sound.

Police assisted a caller in the Heights to shut off water after a pipe burst at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Skateboarders in the North Ferry line reported on Aug. 25 at 4:20 p.m. couldn’t be located when police arrived.

ALARMS

A report of a smoke detector going off in South Ferry Hills at 1:23 p.m. on Aug. 28 turned out to be the result of burned food.

A car alarm going off in the Center was reported on Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m.; police spoke to the owner who said there has been a problem with the alarm.

A burglary alarm went off at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Hay Beach; police discovered it was accidentally activated by house cleaners.

ANIMALS

A parrot flew onto a North Ferry boat on Aug. 27 at 10:18 a.m. An animal control officer (ACO) caught the bird and returned it to its owner.

There were seven calls between Aug. 2 and Aug. 30 about sick raccoons throughout the Town in Hay Beach, Silver Beach, West Neck and the Center; they were captured by an ACO and transported to a veterinarian for humane euthanasia.

A bat in a house in Silver Beach was reported at 8:44 a.m. on Aug. 27. It was located by an ACO who relocated the bat to another area.

Police received a call from Cartwright about a bat in a house on Aug. 26 at 12:56 a.m. but it couldn’t be located.

A Hay Beach resident reported a small dog missing at 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 27; the dog was located by an unidentified person who returned it to the owner.

Police returned a dog wandering in the Center on Aug. 24 at 6:31 p.m. after a neighbor told police he knew the owner.

A dog running loose in the Heights was reported on Aug. 28 at 5:22 p.m. and returned to its owner.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to 10 calls in the past week. Most were transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment, while two were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. One patient refused transportation while a second was determined well enough to stay at home and see a doctor the following day.