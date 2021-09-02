Bicyclist found unconscious by police dies of injuries

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

The bicyclist found lying unconscious by Shelter Island Police officers at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Menantic Road after an accident, has died.

Police said Matthew H. Mann, 38, of St. Petersburg, Fla., succumbed to his injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital just before midnight on Monday.

Mr. Mann had been riding an “e-bike,” a bicycle with electrical power assistance.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services personnel transported Mr. Mann, who police said was suffering severe head trauma, to Westmoreland Airstrip Sunday night, where he was taken by a Suffolk County Police Department medevac helicopter to Stony Brook.

Shelter Island Police had characterized the incident as “accidental and non-criminal.”

In the latest report, police said the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office is continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the death, and the investigation “remains pending, pending the Medical Examiner’s findings.”