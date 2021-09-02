Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Havens Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Shelter Island History Center: Guided Tours, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11:30am. Reservations required; use this link: https://shelterislandhistorical.networkforgood.com/events/31928-august-2021-guided-tours

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected]

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Wednesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected]

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Stuffed Pigs and Tigers Take & Make Craft, Pick up kits. Create your own stuffed animal. Each kit will include the animal, the stuffing (no sewing required, just zip them closed), and even a birth certificate. Animals are randomly chosen since the quantities are limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (In-Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with some fun prizes. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Story Time at the Library, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. (In-Person)

Come join Sara at the library for story time. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Origami Cranes (Take and Make), In memory of 9/11 on the 20th Anniversary, take home this kit to create a string of origami cranes for your home.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Kids Movie Night at the Library, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (In-Person)

Join us for movie night: We will be watching Scoob — and yes, there will be Scooby snacks. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

HISTORY CENTER PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS AND FAMILIES: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

Art Exhibit by Margaret Garrett

“Moving Images: The 19 & Other Works” through Sept. 8.

For information, visit: shelterislandhistorical.org/ garrettartexhibit

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Great Decisions – Topic Six: The Two Koreas, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Attempts to repair the rift between North and South Korea have stalled. With U.S./China relations deteriorating, South Korea may end up in the middle of the two superpowers. What kind of relationship will the U.S. and South Korea have in the future? Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Intro to Google Apps, 6:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Did you know you have a whole suite of apps available to you just by having a G-mail account? Join us to explore some of these free apps.

Prerequisite: you must have a G-mail account set up before the class. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, September 2, 6 to 7 p.m.[email protected]

LABOR DAY – ALL TOWN OFFICES CLOSED, Monday, September 6.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, September 7, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.