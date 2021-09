The Doelgers. Meghan, Claire and Brian. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

School Superintendent Brian Doelger Ed.D. and his wife Meghan celebrated the arrival of their first-born, Claire, on the morning of Sept. 1.

Claire was a beautiful 7 pounds 1 ounce and 22 inches in length at birth.

Welcome, Claire, and congratulations Brian and Meghan!

