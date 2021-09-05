A quacker-jack race: Chamber of Commerce sponsors 10th annual Rubber Duck race

And they’re off .. or in … or poured. The start of the 10th annual Duck Race was cheered on Saturday. Credit: Adam Bundy)

The 10th annual Duck Race, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Saturday with the pouring of the rubber ducks into Chase Creek.

The beloved race is a fundraiser for the Chamber’s community events. Contestants sponsor a duck that they hope will swim to victory.

As always, $20 bought a duck sponsorship that supports the Chamber and also wins cash prizes for the first three finishers.

This year, the winners were: 1st place Beau Iysogorski, 2nd place Sharon Bales and 3rd place Albert Dickson.

Congratulations to all and hats off to the Chamber for continuing a great Island tradition.

Photos by Adam Bundy.