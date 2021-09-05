Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 2

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Plein Air Workshop

To the Editor:

The 6th annual Plein Air Workshop at the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling to Sunday, Sept. 12.

This workshop is once again offered by Shelter Island artist Linda j. Puls and is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters of all skill levels, age 18 and older. The fee for the workshop is $100. To reserve your space and receive a supply list and additional information, please contact Linda by email, [email protected] or by phone at 631-749-0049 and send your $100 check, payable to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524.

P.A.T. HUNT, Shelter Island

Dangerous moves

To the Editor:

An amateur, inexperienced boat operator made a pass too close to one of the South Ferry boat slips recently and made contact with the ferry boat. It sparked a call to the town’s Police and Fire departments.

Sadly this is happening far too often, with people operating boats today. Recently, as we were returning to the Island, a 40-foot yacht passed way to close to the ferry we were on. It had a huge wake behind it, and caused our ferry to divert from entering the slip. Once again, the speed was way to fast, and the boat could have gone behind the ferry, not between the ferry and the boat slip.

The captain did the right thing, making the necessary maneuvers to safely bring the boat into the ferry slip.

This class of people today have more money then brains. I hope I’m wrong, but I fear if this behavior continues the possibility of a very bad accident may be all to real.

RICHARD KRAUSE, Shelter Island