Car wash — Next stop, Disney

A car wash at the school Saturday will mean kids can hit the road. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Students in the 8th and 9th grades on Shelter Island hosted a car wash Saturday at the school.

Funds will help defray costs of a class trip, advisor Jen Gulluscio said.

Donors who want to support the effort, even if they didn’t get a car wash, can send checks payable to Shelter Island UFSD with a note on the memo line that says “Disney.”

Mail them to Jen Gulluscio at Shelter Island Union Free School District, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964. Checks can also be given to the school for a specific 8th or 9th grader.

Otherwise, they will be put in a fund to help those students who haven’t reached their fundraising goal.