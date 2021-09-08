Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 8

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Shelter Island Police arrested a 32-year-old man in the Center Sept. 5 at 1:13 p.m. on multiple charges including a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Hector S. Matteo Pedro of Shelter Island was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle; circumventing an interlock device; refusal to take a breathalyzer test; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the roadway; illegal signaling; moving from his lane unsafely; operating a vehicle without a license; and operating a vehicle with no inspection certificate.

He was held overnight and arraigned on Sept. 6 in Shelter Island Justice Court before being released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on a later date.

SUMMONSES

Peter Williams, 42, of Brooklyn was stopped on St. Mary’s Road Sept. 4 at 4:29 p.m. and ticketed on a charge of failing to stop at a stop sign.

Zqhuruddin Asadi, 38, of Hicksville was stopped and ticketed on St. Mary’s Road Sept. 6 at 9:57 p.m. for having insufficient tail lights on his vehicle.

Luis Rodriguez, 35, of Brentwood was ticketed for taking undersized porgies while fishing in the area of Section 9 Sept. 5 at 917 a.m.

ACCIDENTS

An unidentified driver left the scene of an accident on Shore Road east of Stearns Point Road during the afternoon of Sept. 5. The owner of the damaged vehicle, Andre Balazs, 65, of Staatsburg, N.Y., told police his parked vehicle had sustained damage to the left rear door. Police estimated the damage to exceed $1,000.

A second unidentified driver left the scene of an accident on Grand Avenue Sept. 4 at 12:49 a.m. The owner of the vehicle reporting the accident was Karen A. Brush, 60, of Shelter Island. The driver of the vehicle that left the scene was driving a-silver colored vehicle, Ms. Brush told police. Damage to the front of her vehicle is estimated at more than $1,000

A deer ran into the side of a vehicle driven by Nelson Bogart of Shelter Island on Sept. 3 at 7:33 p.m. on Menantic Road. Police said the vehicle wasn’t damaged and the deer ran into a thick wooded area.

While backing out of a parking spot on South Midway Road on Aug. 31 at 5:34 p.m., Richard Siewert, 57, of Shelter Island, struck a parked vehicle belonging to Judith Meringer, 73, of Shelter Island. Police estimated damage to both vehicles at more than $1,000.

Backing out of a driveway on North Menantic on Sept. 4 at 1:10 p.m., Winifred Chipchase, 86, of Melbourne Beach, Fla., struck a parked vehicle owned by Mauricio Fronseca, 50, of Shelter Island. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Daniel Matthew, 38, of New York City backed into an unoccupied vehicle Sept. 5 at 3:22 p.m. on Jaspa Road, resulting in damage of more than $1,000. The unoccupied vehicle belongs to Thomas Lisi, 57, of New York City.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Erik Leyden, 33, of North Palm Beach, Fla., was cited by bay constables on Sept. 5 at 2:24 p.m. for allowing children under the age of 12 to be on board with insufficient life jackets at Crescent Beach.

In Dering Harbor on Sept. 5 at 12:25 a.m., boat operator Andrew Axelrod, 39, of New York City was ticketed for failing to ensure children had proper life jackets. A jet ski operator, Charles Chaney, 32, of Brooklyn, was ticketed at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 6 at Crescent Beach for failing to produce a safety certificate. The operator was warned that jet skis are not allowed in areas where there are swimmers. Bruce Matthew, 43, of Riverhead was cited on Sept. 6 at 1:55 p.m. for failing to display identification numbers on his vessel.

A report of a topless woman on a boat anchored in Coecles Harbor at 5:08 p.m. Sept. 4 was not confirmed by bay constables A sunken boat in West Neck was reported on Sept. 2 at 10:50 a.m.; the owner said he was making arrangements to have the vessel removed. A Ram Island resident reported a Boston whaler had become lodged under a dock. The boat owner was located to remove the vessel.

Nine boat owners with anchored vessels in Silver Beach were advised on Sept. 4 at 2:54 p.m. to relocate the boats to another anchorage area.

On Aug. 31 at 10:38 a.m. police received a call about two boats in Montclair that were close to hitting one another; the owner corrected the situation.

A report at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 5 from a Greenport resident about a boat that had broken from its mooring in Pipe’s Cove and was thought to have drifted toward Shelter Island was not found.

A paddle board was reported found on Ram Island on Sept. 3 at 2:38 p.m.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a death in the Heights on Sept. 3 at 7:28 p.m., determining that it resulted from natural causes.

Shelter Island Police reported a suspected drug overdose in the Center to Suffolk County Police on Sept. 6 at 10:38 a.m.

A report of a woman screaming from a vehicle on Ram Island Sept. 4 at 11:05 p.m. was investigated with no results. Gunshots were reported in Silver Beach Sept. 5 at 10:05 p.m. but police could find no one shooting.

Police located a missing child in Shorewood after being called on Sept. 6 at 4:28 p.m. Police investigated a report of a mother and son fighting in the Center Sept. 4 at 6:40 p.m. It was later determined the mother was trying to get the son into a truck. A report on Sept. 3 at 9:51 p.m. from Menantic about a man and woman fighting yielded no results.

Police were asked by a Center resident on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. to speak with parents of two juveniles about trespassing on private property.

A West Neck caller on Sept. 5 at 9:07 p.m. reported a transformer sparking that had caused some power outages; PSEG was notified. There were reports of downed tree limbs and trees blocking roadways on Sept. 2. A tree was reported in the road in the Center at 3:58 p.m. Another was blocking the road on Ram Island at 5:41 a.m. A downed wire was reported in Menantic at 7:30 a.m.

Fireworks went off in Silver Beach on Sept. 3 at 9:39 p.m.; the individuals involved told police they had no more fireworks.

ANIMALS

An owner of cats abandoned in West Neck was notified by an animal control officer Sept. 3 at 11:45 a.m. Reports of dogs on Wades and Crescent beaches on Sept. 32 and Sept.5 were not located.

There were eight reports of sick raccoons between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 in the Heights, West Neck, Hay Beach and Silver Beach. Four taken to a vet for humane euthanasia; two were not located; one was seen under a shed in Hay Beach but could not be reached; and another was spotted in a roadway in Hay Beach before running off.

ALARMS

An anonymous caller on Sept. 6 at 8:24 a.m. reported an audible alarm had been sounding intermittently in the Center during the night; a caretaker determined a faulty sensor in a lower bedroom was responsible for the problem.

A anonymous call from the Heights about a vehicle with flashing lights in a parking lot was investigated Aug. 31 at 9:40 p.m.; the flashing lights ceased and there was no audible alarm, police said. The vehicle owner was not located.

A fire alarm/carbon monoxide alarm went off in Hilo Shores on Sept. 5 at 7:23 p.m.; Fire Chief Anthony Reiter walked through the premises and determined it was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded to a call for aid on Aug. 31 at 11:23 a.m. in the Heights; the patient refused treatment. On Aug. 31 at 2:42 p.m. EMS transported a patient to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. On Sept. 3 at 12:41 a.m. a crew transported a patient from Hay Beach to Stony Brook Long Island Hospital. On Sept. 4, at 8:15 p.m. a patient in the Center refused transportation to a hospital.

A report of a bicyclist who might need medical aid in the Heights came in Sept. 4 at 1:08 p.m. The bicyclist said she did not need medical assistance.