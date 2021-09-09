Real estate transfers: Sept. 9, 2021

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 17-23, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Nussenzweig,V & R Trsts to McPhail, Laura, 9 Point Ln (700-1-2-1.10), (R), $1,470,000

• Gessner, S, & Minder, K, to Sun Is Shining LLC, 32 S Midway Rd (700-19-1-8), (R), $900,000

• Trikoupis, M Trust to Krizelman, Todd, 12 Peconic Ave (700-21-1-16), (R), $3,500,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kuhnla, P, to Spencer, Bryon & Antoinette, 44 Victor St (600-85-2-12), (R), $485,000

• Smith, D, to Hunter, John, 105A Jacobs Pl (600-113-3-4.2), (V), $400,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Calderone, C & D, to Cioch, Kimberly, 15 Maple Rd (600-38-2-22.1), (R), $590,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Hemesath, B, & Krake, A, to Whooping Crane LLC, 4 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-4), (R), $1,295,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Boulanger & Scott Trust to Marangoudakis, Christos, 1150 Vanston Rd (1000-111-4-6), (R), $652,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• CCR Property Managmnt to Coloquhoun & Campisi, Brian & Liza, 41 Indian Ave (900-148-3-51.1), (R), $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 18 South Street Realty to Garrels, Gerald, 18 South St (1001-4-7-9), (C), $1,219,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Zaleski, C Trust to Manor Farms LLC, Main Rd (600-48-1-1.3), (V), $1,456,250

• Zaleski, C, by Executors to Manor Farms LLC, 1758 Main Rd (600-48-1-1.4), (R), $956,250

• Zaleski, C Trust to Manor Farms LLC, 1738 Main Rd (600-48-1-1.5), (V), $456,250

• Zaleski, C Trust to Manor Farms LLC, 1736 Main Rd (600-48-1-1.6), (V), $456,250

• Kurek, J, to Pilling, Brian, 25 St Marys Dr (600-69-3-34), (R), $711,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Sachs. R, to Recinos Herrera, Fernando, 260 Sunset Ave (1000-115-3-6), (R), $415,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Schmidt Jr, E & S, to Taverna, Vito, 180 Grathwohl Rd (1000-117-6-16.3), (R), $1,250,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Leshaw, H & Turturro, J, to Sutton, Alexander, 25500 Route 25 (1000-18-6-10), (C), $1,813,500

• Hands Jr, W, by Executors to Little Poquatuck LLC, 960 Willow Terrace Ln (1000-26-2-21), (R), $2,600,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Yett, R, & Fallon, J, to Totaro, Moira, 2229 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-5-11.5), (R), $1,290,333

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Zissel, B & L, to Farber, K, 21 Center Dr (600-16-3-12), (R), $532,500

• Aspen Creek Estates to Urena, Jason & Erinn, 14 A J Court (600-65-1-4.9), (R), $477,999

• Reeve, J & S, to Bonilla, Eleadin, 26 Doctors Path (600-84-5-6), (R), $465,000

• Dupuis, C, to Conklin, Raymond, 180 Merritts Pond Rd (600-107-1-47), (R), $705,000

• Vazquez, M, to Ugenti, Vito, 245 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-23), (R), $340,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Accardi, M, to Baker, Lisa, 37 Bayside Ave (600-93-1-6), (R), $975,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 2225 North Sea Drive to 2225 NSD LLC, 2225 N Sea Dr (1000-54-4-23), (R), $1,505,000

• Green, K, to Wenczel, Bnjamin, 1330 Clearview Ave (1000-70-9-55), (R), $606,000

• Richter, D, to Karen, Alan, 350 Richmond Rd E (1000-135-3-9), (R), $790,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Seibert, R, to Yu, Ho, 126 Dogwood Ln (600-32-2-8.1), (R), $365,000

• Sullivan, L, to Trimingham, Richard, 190 Dogwood Dr (600-54-1-19.1), (R), $166,083

• Vicencio, M & V, to Kearon, Timothy, 4 Susan Dr (600-96-1-1.20), (R), $629,000

• Cavaco, C & H, to Morello, Michael, 130 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.10), (R), $625,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)