South Fork site offering student COVID vaccinations

Although there aren’t currently plans for vaccinations on the Island, students between the ages of 12 to 18 who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 can get their first inoculation of the Pfizer vaccine in Westhampton.

Vaccinations will be available on Friday, Sept. 10, between 3 and 6 p.m. at Westhampton High School , 49 Lilac Road in Westhampton. The second dose will be given on Oct. 1. There is no charge.

Shelter Island Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., has sent notices of the Westhampton site to parents.

To arrange for your child to get an inoculation, you must make an appointment at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

You will be asked to file a New York State vaccine consent form before securing an appointment. You must print that consent form and bring it along with proof of age to the school.

No one will be vaccinated unless an appointment is secured before coming to the school.

Students should wear short-sleeved shirts. Masks are required for everyone entering the school The vaccinations are being administered in the Large Group Instruction Room.

For students under 18, a parent must be present.

If a student has a fever or doesn’t feel well Friday, the appointment should be canceled and re-scheduled.

Organizers suggest parents reach out to their primary care doctors about any questions they may have and after vaccination, if they have any concerns, they can call (631) 638-1320.