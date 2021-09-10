Island artist to speak of hope: Sag Harbor church to mark 9/11 anniversaryDimon

Roz Dimon’s interactive work of art, Pale Male. (Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Islander Roz Dimon will be featured at Sag Harbor’s Christ Episcopal Church on Sept. 11 for what is planned as an evening of art, hope and remembrance.

The event, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will include a reception, with wine and refreshments served, as well as the artist’s talk. Christ Episcopal Church is at 5 Hampton Street in Sag Harbor.

As a way to deal with the pain and destruction of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Ms. Dimon created “PALE MALE.” She said it was inspired by the story of the famous New York City red-tailed hawk, Pale Male, as well as Dimon’s studies in medieval iconography. The work is about “finding home when all is lost.”

Recalling the attacks in lower Manhattan is especially poignant for Ms. Dimon, who worked for over a decade in the World Trade/Financial Center complex that would later be known as Ground Zero. PALE MALE is in the permanent collection of the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

She recommends bringing the family, and smart devices (iPhones, Android, tablets) to fully immerse yourself in the experience of this multi-layered story. A recognized pioneer in new media art, Ms. Dimon led some of the earliest digital initiatives for such corporate giants as Lehman Brothers, Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal online. At the Shelter Island History Center, a DIMONscape commissioned by the Historical Society takes 300 years of Havens House and family history and makes it into a single interactive work-of-art.