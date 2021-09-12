150 years of serving Island parishioners

(Credit: Cindy Belt)

On Sunday, August 15, St Mary’s Episcopal Church celebrated its 150th anniversary with a commemorative liturgy.

Bishop Lawrence Provenzano and former rector Father Steve Crowson joined Father Charles McCarron and Father Ron Wickey for the celebration.

A festive brunch at the Ram’s Head Inn followed the service. Sharing of memories, laughter and the chance to see old friends made it a memorable and delightful occasion.

Photo above, from left, Father Charles McCarron, rector of St Mary’s, the Right Reverend Lawrence Provenzano, Father Ron Wickey, associate priest of St Mary’s, and Father Steve Crowson.