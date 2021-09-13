Address numbers to attach to houses available upon request from the Fire Department: Will ease first responders’ tasks

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

One important step in practicing fire prevention and preparedness is making sure that first responders can quickly find the address that’s the source of the call.

The Shelter Island Fire Department reminds residents that it will provide numbers to attach to houses or nearby sites (tree, fence, etc.) to make it possible for firefighters — and police and Emergency Medical Services crews — find the address without delay when they respond to a call. To obtain the house numbers at no charge, send a note including the name, address and telephone number to: Shelter Island Fire Department, PO Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964

SIFD will have Warren Baker call on a Sunday morning and make plans to install the number.