Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 15

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Brian Weslek of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road at 1:15 p.m., Sept. 13 and charged with speeding and operating a vehicle when his registration had been suspended or revoked.

Several drivers were stopped for driving over the speed limit, including: Jeanette Stevens of East Setauket on New York Avenue at 4:38 p.m. on Sept. 7; Richard Rubinoff of Palm Beach, Fla., on North Cartwright Road at 6:04 p.m. on Sept. 7; and Isabelle Do of Maplewood, N.J., on New York Avenue at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Edward Franco of New York City was charged with operating an electronic portable device while driving on South Ferry Road on Sept. 12 at 12:55 p.m.

Adrien Angelvy of Miami, Fla., was charged with violating the noise ordinance on Shore Road Sept. 11 at 11:54 p.m. Police said amplified music was determined to be at 72 decibels in excess of the allowable 50 decibels.

A vessel off Little Ram Island was checked at 8:32 a.m. Sept. 12 and found to be unregistered. The operator, Rudi Arriaza of Brentwood was cited.

ACCIDENTS

Police responded to a call at 12:09 p.m. Sept. 12 in West Neck of an accident and found a stop sign broken and lying on the ground. It had apparently been hit by a vehicle but the driver had left the scene. The broken sign was brought to the Highway Department.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A call from a boat owner of a previously unreported incident in Coecles Harbor on Aug. 13 came in on Sept. 10 at 4:19 p.m. The boat owner said his vessel was hit by another boat in August causing more than $1,000 in damage. He said he hadn’t reported the incident then because the two parties had agreed to work out an agreement for him to receive compensation. But because that hadn’t happened, he was now reporting the incident. Police told him because they had not been called to investigate when the accident happened and this report was coming in more than 10 days after the incident, they could take no action but would report the situation to a marine unit.

A jet ski operator received a warning after he was observed at Crescent Beach traveling at more than 10 mph in an area within 500 feet of swimmers. He was advised of the speed limit and told to stay out of the marked swimming area.

Police received a report of loud music coming from a boat anchored in waters off Mashomack at 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 11. There was no loud music when a bay constable arrived, but the boat operator was advised to avoid disturbing people in the area.

OTHER REPORTS

A person was reported sleeping in a roadway in the Center Sept. 12 at 6:35 a.m. The person was uninjured and able to leave the scene.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:53 p.m. on Sept. 11 for a car on New York Avenue that had smoke pouring out of its hood. A fire confined to the engine compartment was put out and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police responded to a report of a fuel oil smell at West Neck Road and Beringer Lane at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 7. An officer reported he could detect the odor, but was unable to find its source. There was no apparent fuel spill and no fuel deliveries had taken place at nearby residences.

A caller in the Center reported smoke in the area on Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a tenant was using a smoker grill and there was no need for assistance.

A Center resident called police on Sept. 7 at 5:12 p.m. to report several objects being taken from in front of her house.

Police were called to investigate a report from a Montclair woman on Sept. 8 at 5:42 p.m. of a man walking into her gated backyard. The man said he was assigned to assess the environmental impact of several permits that the woman had requested. She said she was satisfied with that explanation.

Responding to a report of a man yelling from the front porch of a house in the Center at 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 9, police found the man being admitted to the residence without incident.

ANIMALS

An injured fawn was reported in a roadway in the Center at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 and brought to veterinarian for examination.

A report of a squirrel caught in a wood stove in the Center on Sept. 11 at 1:20 p.m. escaped up the stove pipe and the owner of the stove was advised to cap the chimney.

A deer was reported in the Center with its head stuck in a fence on Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. but on arrival it had freed itself.

Sick raccoons were reported around the Island in the past week, including: in Hay Beach on Sept. 8 at 1:14 p.m.; and in Hay Beach on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. Both were transported to a veterinarian for humane euthanasia. A raccoon reported to be sick in the Center on Sept. 10 at 12:54 p.m. could not be found. A raccoon in the Center on Sept. 11 at 1:20 p.m. had a slight limp and no action was required. A raccoon reported in the Center on Sept. 10 at 10:17 a.m. turned out to be healthy and no further action was necessary.

A homeowner in Westmoreland reported on Sept. 12 at 5:52 p.m. that a person walking a dog allowed it to urinate on his property. He said that was the second day such an incident had occurred and the owner had not cleaned up after the animal. Police found the dog walker and said he had the proper method for removing excrement.

ALARMS

There were three reports of alarms in the past week.

An activated studio door alarm went off in the Center at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 8 and the owner of the premises told police she forgot to deactivate the alarm when she entered the building.

A second alarm went off in the a residential basement in the Center at 10:29 a.m. on Sept. 8 and the property owner said it was accidentally activated by a workman delivering fuel.

The third was a burglar alarm in the Center at 12:31 p.m. on Sept. 10 and police determined doors and windows were secure and the property owner was on the premises.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Services teams responded to three aided cases. One was in West Neck at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 8 and the person was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The other two involved transporting patients to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. The first was at 4:56 a.m. on Sept. 9 and the second was at 12:20 a.m. on Sept 12 in Menantic.

Police assisted in lifting a Ram Island person from the floor to a chair on Sept. 8 at 8:38 a.m.