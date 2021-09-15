Town Code to redefine ‘resident’

(Credit: Martin Burke)

Who’s a resident? That question surfaced during a discussion of an application to transfer moorings at the Ram’s Head Inn from previous owners James and Linda Eklund to new owner Aandrea Carter.

Despite approval of the transfers by the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC), the Town Board hasn’t acted pending a definition of whether Ms. Carter, who doesn’t live on the Island, can have moorings that are restricted to residents.

Town Board members decided to delay approval until they can fix the Town Code so business owners can have moorings.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano has rewritten a code change to cover the issue, noting that throughout the Town Code there are varying phrases to identify who is a resident. He’s suggested creating a new chapter that will deal with definitions used throughout the code.

On Oct. 1, the Town Board will set a date for a hearing on the revision and expects to be able to approve the mooring transfers once the new definition is incorporated into the Town Code.

Leon restaurant

The proposed restaurant in the former Capital One Bank Building on the corner of West Neck and Menantic roads is expected to get a provisional approval at a special Town Board meeting to be held in conjunction with next Tuesday’s work session.

The provisions, to which principal Valerie Mnuchin and her father Robert Mnuchin already agreed, are that a building permit won’t be issued until all Suffolk County and New York State permits are approved and plans must comply with town regulations pertaining to lighting and signage.

At the discussion Tuesday, a letter from Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis asked for a further discussion of possible negative impacts on the surrounding area.

Senior Building Inspector Chris Tehan said the Mnuchins had completed all necessary requirements, including the handling of traffic by moving the driveway farther south on Menantic Road to avoid interfering with the four-way stop signs at Menantic and West Neck.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said he had spoken to Town Engineer Joe Finora and drainage was also being managed so there won’t be water runoff from the parking lot.

Noise ordinance

The debate last week over wording of a “charity exemption” from the Town’s Noise Ordinance appears headed for approval, maintaining the original word “primary” or “principle” purpose being used, rather than “sole” purpose of an event.

A number of speakers pointed out that the Town Board gets to act on each application for a charitable event and can make a judgment about whether the planned event is truly meant to raise money for a legitimate purpose or simply a way to skirt implementation of the noise ordinance.

The original proposal was to require a minimum $1,000 being raised for a registered charity. But several speakers pointed out the purpose might be to raise money to help someone in need of financial assistance for something such as a ramp at a residence for a person with disabilities.

Even for a larger charity, it might be possible that inclement weather could limit attendance and result in lower contributions.

Accordingly, Mr. DeStefano will tweak the current draft ordinance; it’s expected to be brought to a vote at the Oct. 1 regular Town Board meeting. At the same time, the change doesn’t require a business hosting a charitable event to have to give all profits to the charity.

That would hobble businesses that have expenses in line with such events that need to be covered before determining the amount that goes to the charity.