A grateful Island says thanks, and will pause to honor all who serve

First light at Wades Beach. Credit: Martin Burke)

Are you a first responder?

Or a nurse who served on the frontlines saving COVID patients and helping vaccinate Islanders?

Maybe you volunteered to keep IGA shoppers safe.

Did you deliver meals to Island seniors?

And essential workers, you showed up to keep the Island’s operations and businesses going in challenging times.

The Island wants a chance to thank all of you.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., a Thank You Barbecue at Wades Beach will be hosted by the Lions Club, Shelter Island Action Alliance and the Town of Shelter Island. Bring your own beach chair, but everything else will be provided: music, food, drinks and a relaxing vibe. The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 3.

“In 2020, the Lions were going to honor Ken and Marilynn Pysher as Citizens of the Year,” organizer Susan Binder explained, “but they suggested we really should celebrate all the volunteers and others who stepped up when the Island was challenged by COVID.”

The Lions were enthusiastic about the idea, and reached out to partners to organize the event.

Police Chief Jim Read played a dual role, representing both the Lions and the Town; Sara Mundy from the Senior Center helped provide names of volunteers; and Brett Surerus, co-founder of the Shelter Island Action Alliance all helped pull it together.

“The depth of gratitude we hold for the essential workers who showed up each and every day in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is endless,” Mr. Surerus said. “The barbecue is a gesture of thanks and respect.”

For more information, contact [email protected].