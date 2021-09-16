Real estate transfers: Sept. 16

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 31 to Aug. 6, 2021.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hickey, R & W to O’Brien, Jeffrey, 22 Country Club Dr (700-3-2-28), (R), $1,119,000

• McLean, J to Dugan, Serena, 37 Tuthill Dr & lots 4,5,7 & 8 (700-12-1-6), (R), $2,100,000

• Kraus, C by Executors to Cerdas, Moises, 3 Glynn Dr (700-17-1-70), (R), $755,000

• Walsh, E, to SI Homes LLC, 2 Sunshine Rd (700-19-1-52), (R), $800,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Monda, M, to Monroy Sor, Leonal, 151 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.15), (R), $464,000

• Stevenson, R & J, to Siegal-Kordich, Jessica, 223 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-95.21), (R), $509,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• 4647 Calverton Realty to 4670 Route 25 LLC, 4470 Middle Country Rd (600-97-1-82), (C), $2,550,000

• Yaccarino, V, to Chen, Charley, 55 Jakes Ln (600-99-2-4.20), (R), $655,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Thompson Design & Devel to Salvi, Preeti, 645 Golf View Ct (1000-30-2-133), (R), $2,420,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Wilcox, C, to Katsamanis, Georgios, 710 Maple Ln (1000-35-5-24), (R), $999,000

• 413 Third St Greenport to Galler, Jonathan, 414 Third St (1001-4-2-6), (R), $605,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• 13 Williamson LLC to 1387 Peconic Bay Blvd LLC, 13 Williamson/1387Peconic (600-70-2-49), (R), $914,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• JETG LLC to Mike Jacob LLC, 1475 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-19.18), (R), $540,000

• Orth, H, to Donnelly, Catherine, 640 Willis Creek Dr (1000-115-17-17.12), (V), $750,500

PECONIC (11958)

• 705 Wood Lane LLC to Nerreau, Brian, 705 Wood Ln & lot 6-015 (1000-86-6-8), (R), $1,265,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Nitti, V & K, to Sanchez, Hillary, 85 Windflower Ln (600-43-5-16), (R), $609,000

• Fleming, J, by Executor to Paulo, Maria, 902 Baltusrol Blvd (600-82.3-2-2.1), (R), $399,998

• Groneman, D, to Micallef, Keith, 56 Meadow Ln (600-110-1-10), (R), $545,000

• Anker, L, to 18 Daly Court LLC, 18 Daly Ct (600-110-1-29), (V), $135,000

• Peconic Management to Precision Riverhead, 715 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-9.1), (C), $5,525,825

• 307 East Main Street to S & D Owners LLC, 307 E Main St (600-129-4-2), (C), $565,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Turcic, A, by Heirs to Matafias, Damianos, 495 Chablis Path (1000-51-3-3.3), (R), $630,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Garrett, R to Palmieri, Carol, 114 Cliff Rd E (600-27-3-20), (R), $904,440

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)