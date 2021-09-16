Shelter Island calendar: Sept. 16

September special. At Sylvester Manor and other local farmstands, end-of-summer fruits and vegetables are being moved along to make way for, yes, pumpkins and mums. Fall will arrive at 3:20 p.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 22, whether we believe it or not. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: NO ROUNDTABLE SEPT. 21. Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE

LIBRARY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Story Time at the Library, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. (In-Person) Come join Sara at the library for story time. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Paper Plate Owls – (Take and Make)

These adorable owls are just in time for fall and will remind you of who is crafty. Everything is provided. It’s the perfect craft for a cool fall day.

Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Sensory Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (In-Person)Come to the library and enjoy some of our small sensory bins and have fun with friends. To keep things safe & sanitary, we have separate sensory bins for each child, so be sure to register ahead of time to reserve your spot.

Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brownie Batter Dip, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) No cooking required, just bring yourself and we’ll get to whipping up this delicious bowl of goodness. We’ll provide the snacks to dip too. This program will be held in person at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Apple Stamping – Take and Make: Learn all about painting with apples. You provide the apple, and we’ll provide everything else to make an adorable apple-tree painting. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Friday Night Dialogue: Everything I Learned in Life, I Learned at the Shelter Island Country Club w/ George Lewis, 7 p.m. (Zoom) For PGA Hall of Famer and Master Pro George Lewis, it all started at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC). In honor of the SICC’s 120th anniversary, Mr. Lewis will speak with Mary Fran Gleason about his celebrated career. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Shelter Island Strong (SIS) presents Shelter Island’s Women Business Owners: how they faced Challenges & earned their Successes. Ram’s Head Inn 12-1 p.m. Come join the conversation with 4 panelists, glass of wine with your donation to the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch. For information contact Julia Weisenberg ([email protected])

What is the Role of the Poet? 2 p.m. (Zoom) Virginia Walker will welcome four distinguished guest poets, George Held, Gladys Henderson, Robert Savino and Lila Zemborain to discuss the role of the poet today and read their own poetry to illustrate. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Mystery Book Club: Home Sweet Homicide by Craig Rice, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) In this comedic mystery from 1944, the three children of widowed mystery writer Marian Carstairs decide to take part in some amateur sleuthing when they hear shots in the house next door. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Eucalyptus Essential Oil Candle – (Take and Make) Soy candles smell great. They also burn clean and last a long time. You don’t need any fancy equipment to make these eucalyptus oil candles. Supplies are limited so please register early at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Great Decisions – Topic Seven: The World Health Organization’s Response to COVID-19, 5:30 pm (Zoom)In the early stages of the pandemic, many experts felt that WHO needed to do more. What should WHO’s role be in responding to international pandemics? How can WHO improve its response to future global health crises? Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Shakespeare in Community Online, 12:30 pm (Zoom)

Measure for Measure is about a novice nun who is compromised by a corrupt official. Though Shakespeare wrote it in the early 1600s, it is eerily predictive of today’s “Me Too” movement. Shakespeare in Community is a discussion group welcome to all. There are no requirements – feel free to join the discussion or simply to listen. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Trollope Book Club: Rachel Ray, 2:00 p.m. (Zoom) When Rachel Ray falls in love with Luke Rowan, her family and community religious leaders in her community find him insufficiently pious. Trollope takes on gossip, hypocritical evangelicals and small town life. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Battle of the Brains, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.” Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. We always have a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday — Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, September 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

Public meetings will be conducted in Town Hall and also via ZOOM conference.

All In-Person attendees must be Vaccinated for admittance into the Board Room.

[email protected] for zoom link

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, September 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

Community Land Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Monday, September 20, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, September 20, 2 to 4 p.m.

Fire District 2020 Budget Session, Monday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., Main Firehouse

Recreation Committee, Monday, September 20, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. American Legion.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, September 21, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, September 22, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.