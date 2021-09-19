5K Run/Walk to benefit women with cancer and their families: Second virtual event slated in October

Participants at former 5K race, supporting the cause of bringing awareness to breast and other women’s cancers and supporting patients and their families. (Reporter file photo)

From the day the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk for Breast and other Women’s Cancers was launched, organizer Mary Ellen Adipietro pledged the event would be ongoing until there is a cure.

Now in its 22nd year, the event will, for the second successive year, be virtual because of the COVID pandemic.

Participants will be able to clock their times and provide pictures online between Oct. 16 and 24.

There have been advances in treatments, but breast cancer continues to plague too many individuals. The original pledge to continue to raise money to assist patients continues.

Participants must register online at https://bit.ly/3AmS3uZ and pay a $30 entry fee. The First 200 participants will receive a Shelter Island 5K T-Shirt and all registrants will receive bibs with their race numbers, although that’s really a keepsake since the race isn’t a single event on Island.

Racers may register as individuals, join existing groups, or form their own groups to raise funds. All proceeds will go to patient care for East End women through the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital, and Lucia’s Angels, a nonprofit that helps women with late-stage women’s cancers and their families by raising money through sale of raffle tickets for both a 50/50 raffle or for prizes contributed by businesses on Shelter Island, Sag Harbor and the Hamptons.

Lucia’s Angels was created in memory of Lucia Terzi Bagan, who lost her battle with cancer but not before sharing her hope, love and support to others struggling with the disease. The foundation helps women who have breast, ovarian, cervical or uterine cancer.

Money is provided for a host of expenses including: gasoline gift cards, grocery gift cards, heating bills, dental work, housecleaning, rent, eyeglasses, food trains, babysitting, heating bills, health insurance premiums, automobile repair, ambulatory trips, therapeutic massage, transportation, salon services and wigs.

From special wishes, like trips to the beach or other venues, to providing extra child-care, to the holding of a hand, Lucia’s spirit and Angels promises to be there.

The price of raffle tickets is $5 for a single or $20 for five tickets and the two raffles require separate purchases.

Sponsors of the event are: Hamptons.com, North Fork Surgery Center, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Saunders Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Penelope Moore, Shelter Island Graphics, Shelter Island Reporter, WordHampton, Public Relations, the Pridwin Beach Hotel & Cottages, Merrill Lynch,J.W. Piccozzi Inc., Academy Printing Services Inc. and Kraus Tile & Woodworking Inc.