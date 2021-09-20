Tropical storms improve well water levels

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Town is asking residents and visitors to take voluntary conservation measures. This is in line with annual requests at this time of year when the population is still above year-round numbers.

At the same time, the latest report from the United States Geological Survey for August shows well levels at “better than normal,” according to Greg Toner, who compiles the reports for the Water Advisory Committee (WAC).

Soaking rains that accompanied the remnants of tropical storms Henri and Ida improved well water levels. Henri delivered only a glancing blow, but Ida was more intense, hanging around longer and dumping much-needed rain on the East End, which typically is dry in August.

Clearly, there is no current concern with drought conditions, Mr. Toner said.

WAC member Ken Pysher reported rainfall in August at about 3 inches, bringing the rainfall for the year-to-date to about 27 inches.

If the rest of the year continues this trend, the town will be on target to hit its annual rainfall amounts.

The “big four” feeder wells — Congdon, Manwaring, Goat Hill and Manhansett — all showed higher than normal levels this August.

At a time of year when the larger population is present on the Island, lowering well water levels, this year’s decline was less than normal.