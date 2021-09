Bob will be back for another Battle of the Brains. (Reporter file)

Trivia Quizmaster Bob DeStefano will host the return of the Library’s most popular activity on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge on a wide variety of topics.

Compete individually or on a team for bragging rights in this fun Zoom contest. Sign up at least 30 minutes in advance by visiting silibrary.org.