No change in Island COVID cases: Proof of vaccinations now required at Board meetings

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller. (Credit: Judy Card photo)

Shelter Island has not added any confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last week, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams announced at the Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

The number of cases confirmed on Shelter Island since early 2020 has remained at 80, Ms. Brach-Williams reported.

She also noted that Suffolk County is in a downward trend, with the rolling seven-day average of confirmed cases county-wide at 3.8 %, down from last week’s number of 4.5 %.

Supervisor Gerry Siller announced that starting next week, those attending Town Board work sessions and regular meetings in person at Town Hall will have to show proof of vaccination.

“We’re going to continue our Town Board meetings as hybrids [virtually via Zoom and in-person], but we’re going to tighten up the meetings a little bit more.”

Next week’s meetings will have a town staffer at the door checking for vaccination proof for anyone who would like to attend in person. Mr. Siller also announced that meetings will be open to only 12 audience members.

He added that COVID numbers are going down “and we want to play it safe.”