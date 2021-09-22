Shelter Island Police Department blotter — Sept. 22

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Martin Burke)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Jane M. Wagner of New York City was driving on West Neck Road on Sept. 14 when she was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On Sept. 15, Kenneth Nochimson of New York City received a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 59 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Nathan W. Millett of Sandown, N.H., was stopped on North Ferry Road on Sept. 18 for not wearing an approved protective helmet while operating his motorcycle.

Police conducted distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, West Neck, the Heights and Cartwright from Sept. 14 through 19, resulting in seven warnings and three tickets.

A traffic control officer issued one parking ticket during the week.

Accidents

Hally E. Dinkel of Shelter Island reported that his vehicle had sustained damage to the driver’s-side front bumper between Sept.14 and 16 while parked at several locations, including the IGA and STAR’s Café. The cost of the damage is unknown; Mr. Dinkel will obtain estimates.

Other reports

Police responded to an anonymous report on Sept. 14 about a fisherman taking undersized fish at Silver Beach. Seven porgies were checked; one was under the legal size of 9 inches and was released.

A caller complained that a large truck was creating an unsafe hazard in the Heights on Sept. 15; a responding officer did not observe any hazard or vehicle with that description in the area.

A low-hanging limb was reported in the Center on Sept. 15; the Highway Department was notified and an officer remained on the scene for traffic control.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on Sept. 16 to a caller’s report of smelling propane at a Center location. The fire chief said there was no emergency and Piccozzi’s was notified to check the gas tank.

On that date, a bay constable noticed a small fuel leak from a boat in Cartwright; the owner was notified and will haul the boat in for repair. The next day, a bay constable found multiple boats on one Menantic mooring — a town code violation — and advised the mooring’s owner that failure to comply would result in a summons.

On the 17th, police investigated a property line dispute in Cartwright. The recipient of a possible fraudulent phone call was advised to check on her bank and financial statements, to contact the banks involved and to notify the Police Department about any loss of funds.

Also on the 17th, police were contacted regarding a verbal domestic dispute in Montclair.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller complained about a loud party at a short-term rental in Longview; the music was subsequently turned off and the party moved inside.

A police marine unit told police headquarters on Sept. 18 that a sailboat was anchored inside the swim area at Crescent Beach. The boat’s owner was advised to relocate immediately. Two paddle boarders, who were drifting towards the North Ferry channel, were escorted back to the beach. In another marine incident, a boat grounded in West Neck Harbor was assisted by notifying Sea Tow.

A caller complained that a van was illegally parked in front of his Silver Beach residence. The officer responded said the van was lawfully parked.

On Sept. 19, a boat was stopped in the North Ferry channel for having passengers riding on the bow with their legs hanging over the side — a navigation law violation. The owner complied with the warning and the passengers were repositioned.

An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed at Hay Beach’s Hiberry Lane. There were no violations; seven people were fishing.

The owner of a boat that was operating with an excessive wake around other boats in waters off the Heights was given a warning on Sept. 19.

Also on the 19th, the owners of six boats moored in Silver Beach outside designated anchorages were advised to relocate.

A roadside argument was reported anonymously by a caller on Sept. 20. A property line dispute was reported in Cartwright on that day.

In other cases during the week, police: responded to two lost and found reports; conducted a well-being search; opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside: and attended onsite training.

Alarms

A residential alarm in Shorewood was set off by a carpenter on Sept. 15; he had only received the code after the alarm was activated. Police found a Center residence was secure, following another alarm in the Center on Sept. 18. A door not closed properly in the Center on Sept. 18 also set off an alarm.

Animals

Five raccoons at risk were reported during the week. Two in the Center and Hay Beach were reported sick but an animal control officer (ACO) found healthy animals. Three other sick raccoons in Dering Harbor, West Neck and an unspecified location — one stuck in a window well —- were captured by an ACO and transported to a vet for humane euthanasia.

A dead turkey was reported on a Center roadway and removed by the Highway Department.

A caller reported a cat in her Center house that didn’t belong there; an ACO removed the cat and took it outside. A dog at large was returned by an ACO to its owner — a guest of a B & B.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 16, 18, 19 and 20. A seventh case did not require transport.