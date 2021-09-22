Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Sept. 22

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, silibrary.org, Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, silibrary.org ,Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated F unctional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, silibrary.org, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

Shelter Island Sports Skills Program, boys and girls aged 5-11. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s 9/14/21-10/28/21, 4- 5:30 p.m., $20 per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE

LIBRARY

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Paper Plate Owls – (Take and Make) These adorable owls are just in time for fall and will remind you of who is crafty. Everything is provided. It’s the perfect craft for a cool fall day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brownie Batter Dip, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) No cooking required, just bring yourself and we’ll get to whipping up this delicious bowl of goodness. We’ll provide the snacks to dip too. This program will be held in person at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Paper Terrarium – (Take and Make)

Pickup kits to make your very own paper terrarium. You will need scissors and some down time to work on this one but the results are awesome and so worth it.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Eucalyptus Essential Oil Candle – (Take and Make)

Soy candles smell great. They also burn clean and last a long time. You don’t need any fancy equipment to make these eucalyptus oil candles. Supplies are limited so please register early at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Great Decisions – Topic Seven: The World Health Organization’s Response to COVID-19, 5:30 pm (Zoom)

In the early stages of the pandemic, many experts felt that WHO needed to do more. What should WHO’s role be in responding to international pandemics? How can WHO improve its response to future global health crises? Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Shakespeare in Community Online, 12:30 pm (Zoom)

Measure for Measure is about a novice nun who is compromised by a corrupt official. Though Shakespeare wrote it in the early 1600s, it is eerily predictive of today’s “Me Too” movement. Shakespeare in Community is a discussion group welcome to all. There are no requirements – feel free to join the discussion or simply to listen. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Trollope Book Club: Rachel Ray, 2:00 p.m. (Zoom) When Rachel Ray falls in love with Luke Rowan, her family and community religious leaders in her community find him insufficiently pious. Trollope takes on gossip, hypocritical evangelicals and small town life. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Battle of the Brains, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.” Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. We always have a great time. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Libraries Transforming Communities: Talking About Race, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

Second of four conversations about race in America. Shelter Islander Becky Cole, Retired Professor of Anthropology Denise Oliver-Velez, and librarian Jocelyn Ozolins will discuss the legacies of inequality and injustice that continue to this day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

West Neck Water District, Friday, September 24, 3 to 4 p.m. SI Town Hall Meeting Room

Fire District monthly meeting, Monday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Main Firehouse

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, September 28, 1 to 3 p.m.