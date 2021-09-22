Town and Lions to honor volunteers

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Town and the Shelter Island Lions Club, along with the Shelter Island Action Alliance, are teaming up to celebrate the many volunteers who contribute their time and efforts to make Shelter Island a better place.

Billed as the “Hometown Heroes Celebration,” details were announced at Tuesday’s Town Board work session for the 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. party at Wades Beach on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event will have food, wine, beer and soft drinks along with live music, to thank all first responders, healthcare workers, and community volunteers. The Lions and the Town are chipping in $2,000 apiece, and local markets and businesses have donated food and drink for the party. Everyone in the community is invited.

The Lions ask that if anyone would like to help with the event, to contact Susan Binder at [email protected]

Here comes Leon

The proposed restaurant in the former Capital One Bank Building on the corner of West Neck and Menantic roads got a preliminary go-ahead from the board, with a special permit noting that “the site plan has been reviewed and found to be acceptable.” The owners of the proposed eatery — to be called Leon — Valerie Mnuchin and her father Robert Mnuchin now await permits from Suffolk County and New York State before proceeding.

The plan is to transform the bank building into a 38-seat, year-round restaurant (eventually expanding to 76 seats) with indoor and outdoor seating, an indoor bar, patio and an expanded parking lot.

Parking and Recreation

Councilman Jim Colligan reported that the new day pass parking program sold 690 passes online out of a total of 756 sold this summer. The councilman said the Town took in $18,900 from online sales.

The 756 number far exceeded other years. For example, in 2017, the Town sold 152 day parking passes and in 2019 sold 147.

The Town’s Recreation Department met its revenue projections and more, Mr. Colligan reported, with the department taking in $30,000 from summer programs, when its budget goal was $28,000.

Definitions

The Board briefly discussed a strategy and timetable to clarify definitions in the Town Code.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. said there are about 30 words in the Code that have to be defined clearly so there is no confusion. Mr. DeStefano said that Chapter 16 of the Code, referencing Town officials, will be looked at, and “committee structures” will have to be defined.

He noted that some words have meanings that apply to the building code, such as “bedroom,” and if it they are ambiguous can become problematic. Mr. DeStefano is scheduled to give a list of words next week that have to be defined or redefined.

Upkeep

Councilman Albert Dickson said that several people had noted there were Town Highway Department crews and heavy equipment working on preserved properties and were concerned that the Town was paying for the lands’ upkeep. Mr. Dickson said that all work is funded through the Community Preservation Fund budget for stewardship purposes.