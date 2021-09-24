Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Virginia Dubatowka

Virginia Dubatowka (nee Quirke), of Cold Spring, N.Y. passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. She was 100 years old.

A parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Cold Spring since 1996, Virginia was born on Sept. 13, 1920, in Elmira, N.Y. to John and Virginia P. Quirke (nee Ahearn).

She lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. and graduated from St. Francis X. Academy and St. Joseph’s College for Women. She was employed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps Laboratory in Ft. Monmouth, N.J.

In 1945, Virginia married Aleck Dubatowka, who predeceased her in 2002 after 56 years of marriage. They raised their six children in Bergenfield, N.J. Their son, Stephen Dubatowka, predeceased them in 1976.

As a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, she served in the Catholic Daughters of America Court #688 for 43 years.

Virginia was a summer resident of Shelter Island Heights since 1945. This Quirke family home and the cherished times therein were shared by all who miss her:

She is survived by her children Patricia McMillan (Robert), Deborah Anilonis (Donald), Dennis Dubatowka (Nancy), Daniel Dubatowka (Sherry), and Sue Spratt (James). And she is survived by grandchildren Matthew McMillan, Kristine Anilonis Bray (Eric, deceased), Mark Anilonis, Dustin Dubatowka (Karen), Sarah Pattis (Chris), Stephen Dubatowka (Heather), Emily Brennan (Thomas), Meghan Spratt, and Peter Spratt and six great-grandchildren.

Over 100 nieces and nephews and “grands” add to her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Sept. 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Cold Spring, N.Y. Interment was held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, N.J.