The Clark family and South Ferry to be honored

Empty South Ferry boats were moored in West Neck Harbor as precautions against Tropical Storm Henri. (Credit: Peter Reich)

The Clark family and the South Ferry Company will be the honorees at the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce annual Business of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, Oct. 1 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $120 apiece, and a table of 10 is priced at $1,000.

The South Ferry Company, headed by Cliff Clark, has been a family-owned and operated Shelter Island business since the 1700s.

The ferry shuttles both people and vehicles year-round between Shelter Island and North Haven.

For tickets to the dinner, click on www.shelterislandchamber.org/annual-business-of-the-year-awards-dinner.