Teeing off for 2022 fireworks: New golf tournament planned

A golf tournament at Goat Hill will help fund the fireworks show of July 2022. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A golf tournament at Shelter Island Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 3, will help bring the beloved fireworks show back to Shelter Island skies next summer.

A two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic will come to an end next July, organizers hope, as they resume fundraising activities to support the show.

The Inaugural Shelter Island Fireworks Open welcomes foursomes for an 18-hole scramble including breakfast and lunch.

Tickets are also available for the happy hour awards ceremony (included for golfers), 50/50 and raffle.

Sponsorships are available.

To register visit: http://www.shelterislandfireworks.com