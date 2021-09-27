Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 13, 2021, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Watermill Building Supply, a corporate substitution, to a safety violation, fined $100.

Jorge H. Chavez of Sag Harbor, to a registration violation, fined $40 plus $93.

Lana Colden of NYC, to an equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Marie Evans of NYC, to an equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Jose G. Lopez Ardon of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, fined $75 plus $93; and cellphone use, $50 plus $93.

Kevin M. McCafferty to aggravated unlicensed operation, fined $200 plus $93.

Dirk B. Needham, to no inspection certificate, fined $50 plus $93.

Luis M. Munoz Rodriguez of East Hampton, to two equipment violations, fined $50 plus $63 for each, reduced from imprudent speed and failure to keep right and covering a turn signal violation.

Both judges recused from a case charging Debra A. Peduto with criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was Alexander C. Lefort, on a vessel registration violation.

Thirty cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 17 at the request of the court.