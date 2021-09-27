Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Alan Mundy

Robert Alan Mundy of Shelter Island died of complications during heart surgery on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was 55 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry road, officiated by Reverend Dr. Stephen D. Adkinson and John Moore. Masks will be required.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for family and close friends. All are welcome to join the family at the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Center Firehouse for a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.donordrive.com and/or the Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center Fund, PO Box 352, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 and/or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547 Shelter Island, or siambulancefoundation.org would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the church.

A more detailed obituary will follow.