Thiele gets top environmental rating: Conservation Voters release scorecard

(Courtesy Image)

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has received a 100% rating from the New York League of Conservation Voters in its latest “Environmental Scorecard” for the 2021 Legislative Session.

The League is a statewide nonpartisan environmental organization advocating for environmental legislation.

Ratings are based on 15 bills introduced into the State Assembly addressing issues including environmental justice, public health, clean water, clean energy and transportation emissions.

“I am pleased to once again be recognized by the New York League of Conservation Voters for my work on the environment during the 2021 State Legislative Session,” Mr. Thiele said. “On Eastern Long Island, our environment is our economy.”

Key industries of farming, fishing , tourism and second-home ownership depend on clean water and attention to dealing with climate change, he added, pledging to continue to pursue legislation that enhances protection of the environment.