Championship winds up SICC’s birthday weekend

Shelter Island Country Club is ready for another 120 years (at least) of golf, friendships and community service. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Thirty-four golfers competed Sunday, Sept. 19 in the championship formerly known as the Goat Hill Open.

Henceforth, the tournament will be called the Shelter Island Country Club Open Championship in deference to and in honor of George Lewis, PGA Master Professional and PGA Hall of Fame member.

Mr. Lewis was interviewed via Zoom by PGA pro Bob DeStefano, retired head pro of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, to kick off SICC’s 120th Anniversary celebration last weekend.

A world-class golf professional by any standard, Mr. Lewis heaped praise on “the masterful course built on a hillside” in the Heights of Shelter Island, “without modern grading tools.” Mr. Lewis has so much respect for the course that he bristles when anyone calls it Goat Hill.

His lifelong love of golf began at SICC where he caddied and shagged balls for long-time course manager Bill Congdon. By the time he was 10, Mr. Lewis had decided that all he wanted in life was to become a pro. He went on to have a stellar career as competitor, teacher and mentor.

The interview, part of the Shelter Island Public Library’s Friday Night Dialogue, is available on YouTube under the search: George Lewis interview with Robert DeStefano, Sr.

The Open championship play was outstanding, a fitting end to the celebratory weekend that included a sold-out birthday party on Saturday. The results are as follows:

Men’s Low Gross Men’s Low Net

1st place and Champion — John Wallace, 66 1st place — John Wallace, 65*

2nd place — Ian Weslek, 68 2nd place— Ian Weslek, 65

3rd place — Bruce Taplin, 76 3rd place — Peter Disch, 68

*Low score on #1 handicap hole 7 – 4 vs 5

Women’s Low Gross Women’s Low Net

1st place and Champion — Karen Gibbs, 87 1st place — Julia Best, 71

2nd place — Mary Fran Gleason, 88* 2nd place — Mary Fran Gleason, 72

3rd place — Julia Best, 88 3rd place — Karen Gibbs, 74

*Low score on #2 handicap hole 16 – 6 vs 7 after #1 handicap hole tie 5 vs 5.

Ian Kanarvogel won closest to the line on hole No. 2, and Jack Gibbs won closest to the pin on hole No. 5. Congratulations, golfers!

A scramble to light the sky

On Sunday, Oct. 3, SICC welcomes the inaugural Shelter Island Fireworks Open, an 18-hole Scramble. The tournament includes breakfast and lunch and is followed by an awards ceremony, 50-50 and raffle prizes. All proceeds will help bring the Fourth of July Fireworks back to the island next summer. To register, go to shelterislandfireworks.com

Other events

This past week the club hosted the Shelter Island High School golf and cross-country track teams, part of SICC’s effort and mission to remain an integral part of the island’s recreational open space. Expect to see the runners compete on the course throughout the fall.

Calling all ghouls and goblins! The club’s Halloween Party returns on Saturday, Oct. 30. Watch this space for details.