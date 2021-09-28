Shelter Island Reporter complete obituary of Robert Alan Mundy

Robert Alan Mundy passed away following complications during heart surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital on Sept. 22, 2021. He was 55 years old.

He was born on February 15, 1966 in Greenport, the second child of Jerome and Shirley Mundy.

Rob was a 1985 graduate of Shelter Island High School and was a life-long resident of the Island. He was employed by the A&P heiress Rachel Carpenter at Mostly Hall on Shelter Island before he joined the Town of Shelter Island Highway Department in 1987, where he was a heavy equipment operator for 26 years.

A long-time member of both the Shelter Island and Shelter Island Heights Fire Departments, Rob served as chief of the Shelter Island Heights Fire Department and was honored as Firefighter of the Year.

He had a love for motorcycles and a passion for being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and kayaking. Cherished times were spent at a cabin in Hancock, NY with his son Zeb, brother Jerry, nephews and friends. He went on a solo cross country motorcycle trip in the late 1990s and enjoyed many other scenic motorcycle rides along the east coast throughout the years. Rob was a member of the Red Nights Motorcycle Club (NY Chapter 25).

Rob’s meticulous fine craftsmanship skills in metal fabrication and leather crafts, allowed him to express his creativity, and he was well-known for his production of numerous decorative knife blades and handles.

He was a devoted member of the East End Church of Christ.

Rob was pre-deceased by his father Jerome G.C. Mundy and sister-in-law Dorothy Mundy. He is survived by his son Zebulun Jerome Mundy; mother Shirley Edwards Mundy; former wife Keturah Green and her daughter Olivia Yeaman; brothers Jerome G. Mundy and Michael (Rebecca) Mundy; nieces and nephews Brian (Susan) Mundy, Melissa Mundy, Sara Mundy, Michael Z. (Shelby) Mundy, Megan Mundy Licciardi and Nathan Mundy; great-nieces and nephews Erin Mundy, Marshall Mundy-Rando, Ethan and Ella Licciardi, and Maverick Mundy.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church by Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Adkinson and Pastor John Moore. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.donordrive.com), the Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center Fund (PO Box 352, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779), and the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation (PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964; siambulancefoundation.org).