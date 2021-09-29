Island COVID numbers remain unchanged

(Credit: Tara Smith)

COVID cases among Islanders since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 remain at 80 for the second successive week, according to Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams.

She said the rolling seven-day average of confirmed cases for Suffolk County is at 3.9%, noting that information provided last week reflected all of Long Island, not just Suffolk County.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said while he’s pleased not to see increases, he’s requiring that anyone attending meetings at Town Hall must provide proof of vaccination. Also, anyone visiting Town Hall must wear a mask. And any Town Hall employee who has a meeting with anyone in a private office must require the visitor to wear a mask.

A meeting of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association discussed practices used in some municipalities. Some hold only virtual meetings and others continue with so-called “hybrid” meetings, so vaccinated people can attend in person, while others can use Zoom to participate.

There are no other restrictions contemplated at this time.