Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 29

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Juan I. Borgogno of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Sept. 22 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for failure to keep to the right.

Police conducted 10 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops from Sept. 21 through 26 in the Center, Cartwright and Menantic, resulting in seven warnings and one ticket.

Accidents

Christopher Gregory Chobor of Londonderry, Vt, was driving north on North Midway Road on Sept. 24 when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting his pickup truck and causing more than $1,000 damage to the windshield.

On Sept. 25, Noel Bernard Cunningham of Brooklyn was backing out of a parking area on North Menantic Road when he hit a parked vehicle belonging to Tom P. Eicas of Fort Myers, Fla. According to the draft accident report, damage to the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Cunningham’s vehicle and the passenger’s side of Mr. Eicas’ vehicle totaled more than $1,000.

A deer ran onto Brander Parkway on Sept. 23 and hit a Police Department vehicle while the officer was on patrol. There was minor damage to the driver’s-side front bumper. The deer had to be put down.

Other reports

On Sept. 21, the top of a cement truck, traveling east on Hillside Drive in HiLo, caught and brought down electric and cable wires to a residence. PSEG was notified and the homeowner advised to call Optimum. An officer remained on the scene for traffic control.

A caller reported on Sept. 22 that a vehicle was being driven erratically from South Ferry to Shelter Island Slice. The vehicle remained parked there and an officer was unable to witness the vehicle in motion.

Also on the 22nd, police were told that an SUV with a “for sale” sign had been parked along the seawall in the Heights for several weeks. A parking ticket was issued and the owner later advised to remove the vehicle.

A verbal property dispute in Cartwright was reported to police on Sept. 23 for informational purposes.

An officer on patrol noticed a trailer left at a town landing on Ram Island on Sept. 23; the owner was advised to move it.

Police received a complaint on the 23rd that a dirt bike was heard operating in a Center woods. The area was canvassed with negative results. Also on the 23rd, a complaint was received about a parked vehicle blocking a right of way in Cartwright.

An officer on patrol on Sept. 24 noticed new graffiti underneath Second Bridge. A Menantic caller who had electrical problems was advised to notify PSEG. A Center resident reported that a neighbor was mowing a personal path on the property. Police were requested to ask the neighbor to cease mowing and did so.

A loud party was reported in the Center on Sept. 25 after midnight; an officer responded and the owner turned down the music without incident.

Bay constables conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check of all town landings from Ram Island causeway to Hiberry Lane on the 25th. There were no violations and no persons were observed fishing.

An anonymous caller complained about a vehicle parked partially on a Ram Island roadway, causing a hazard. Police advised the owner that he was illegally parked and to move the vehicle.

On the 26th, a sailboat was reported aground off Crab Creek. SeaTow was on the scene when police arrived. Ongoing estate issues in the Center were brought to the attention of police on Sept. 26-27.

A Hay Beach caller told police she was locked out of her house and her garage door opener was not working. An officer gained entry through an unlocked sliding door and advised the caller to replace the battery in her garage door opener and to carry the key to the front door with her.

In other incidents during the week, police attended rifle training sessions in Westhampton, unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside, logged in two lost and found reports, responded to two false 911 calls and conducted a well-being check.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to four alarms on Sept. 22 and 23 in the Center, and two on Sept. 23 in West Neck and Cartwright. In one case, high levels of carbon monoxide were found, coming from a gas stove that had been turned off. The resident caller was checked out by an EMS team and refused further assistance. The SIFD turned off the propane outside the house and aired out the residence before declaring the premises safe for occupancy.

A second alarm was accidentally set off by a tenant. The SIFD checked the residence of a third alarm and found no problems. The fourth alarm was the result of a system malfunction.

A burglary alarm in Hay Beach on Sept. 22 was activated by a caretaker who had a problem with the passcode. Police responded to a motion alarm in Dering Harbor on Sept. 23, searched the residence and found no sign of any criminal activity. A fire alarm in Hay Beach was activated by smoke from an oven on Sept. 25.

Animal incidents

A dog at large was reported in Westmoreland; an animal control officer (ACO) searched the area unsuccessfully. A caller said dogs were barking at a Center location; an ACO asked the owner to put the dogs inside the house. A dog was found loose in the Center and taken to Police Headquarters. The owner was notified and retrieved the animal.

An officer found a dog at large in the Center and returned it to its owner. Dogs at large in Montclair and Cartwright were claimed by their owners before the ACO arrived.

Sick raccoons in Hay Beach and West Neck were captured by an ACO and taken to a vet for euthanasia. An officer on patrol noticed a sick raccoon acting erratically in a Menantic driveway; the raccoon had to be put down by the officer.

A deer reported swimming in West Neck Harbor appeared to be in distress. The deer subsequently drowned and was taken ashore.

A dead cat reported in the Center was actually a dead possum; an ACO disposed of it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported 10 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26. Another person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Sept. 22.