New state law clarifies rental regulations

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and State Senator Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan) to exclude certain seasonal rentals from provisions regulating deposits and advances for residential dwelling units, has been signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The original Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 allowed for eliminating the single payments that are a practice on the East End and in other vacation areas in the state.

“Summer rentals are a vital part of the local economy on the East End,” Mr. Thiele said. “A change in well-accepted business practices would adversely affect the real estate market and our local economy.”

The new law clarifies provisions of the original law to exempt them.

At the same time, the new legislation limits a seasonal rental to no more than 120 days in a calendar year.

The original law was never intended to apply to seasonal rentals, Mr. Thiele said, noting there have been no documented problems with the practice of collecting single payments.

The legislator praised Gov. Hochul for recognizing that regulations meant to cover only full-time rentals should not be applied to seasonal rentals that require different regulations.