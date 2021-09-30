Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts. In bad weather, at the Legion Hall.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, masks required. Register at silibrary.org.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Sylvester Manor Farmstand: Thursday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

For events on Zoom below, register at least 30 minutes in advance.

TOWN RECREATION

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13, 2021—June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

Shelter Island Sports Skills Program, boys and girls aged 5-11. Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s 9/14/21-10/28/21, 4- 5:30 p.m., $20 per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 –

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Paper Terrarium – (Take and Make)

Pickup kits to make your very own paper terrarium. You will need scissors and some down time to work on this one but the results are awesome and so worth it.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Felting – Painting with Wool with Ashley Edmund, 1 p.m. Wet felting offers a fun way to turn dyed natural fibers into your own work of art. No experience necessary for this hands-on group workshop. Be prepared to get your hands wet and soapy, playing with color and texture in exciting ways. Masks are required. This program will take place in person at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Sensory Hour, 10:30 am – 11:30 am (In-Person) Come to the library and enjoy some of our small sensory bins and have fun with friends. To keep things safe and sanitary, we have separate sensory bins for each child so be sure to register ahead of time at silibrary.org to reserve your spot.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

Mario Kart Tournament, 4:30 pm (In Person)

Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session with plenty of snacks. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Friday Night Dialogues: Elephants of Malawi, 7 p.m. (Zoom) In 2015, African Parks, a non-profit conservation organization, needed to move 500 elephants from a park in Malawi that had too many, to another Malawi park that had too few. Nothing on that scale had ever been attempted. Nancy Koltes will talk about this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Felting – Painting with Wool with Ashley Edmund, 1 p.m. Wet felting offers a fun way to turn dyed natural fibers into your own work of art. No experience necessary for this hands-on group workshop. Be prepared to get your hands wet and soapy, playing with color and texture in exciting ways. Masks are required. This program will take place in person at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

Libraries Transforming Communities: Talking About Race, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Third of four conversations about race in America. Shelter Islander Becky Cole, Retired Professor of Anthropology Denise Oliver-Velez, and librarian Jocelyn Ozolins will discuss the legacies of inequality and injustice that continue to this day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

Short Film and Talk: Teen Pod with Peter Waldner, 7 p.m. (In Person) Peter Waldner’s short comedy (with an all-Island cast) was inspired by the classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers. After the screening, the director will talk about the year and a half odyssey to get the film made in spite of many obstacles as well as funny, behind-the-scenes happenings. Visit lilibrary.org to register for this program.

SHELTER ISLAND HISTORY CENTER: Wednesday—Friday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Exhibit: This Land is Your Land: Shelter Island Community Preservation, through Oct. 30.

TOWN MEETINGS

IN PERSON ATTENDANCE ALLOWED IF FULLY VACCINATED. Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

Town Board Meeting, Friday, October 1, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Capital Planning/Grants Committee, Tuesday, October 5, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, October 5, 1 to 3 p.m.

Water Quality Advisory Board, Thursday, October 7, 6 to 7 p.m. Mashomack Musings