Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Judith Ann Sutton

Judith Ann Sutton of Shelter Island and Hawaii passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Judy was born on Nov. 27, 1943 in Duluth, Minn. After graduating from Vassar College in 1965, she worked at Bankers Trust in London and then spent the rest of her career working on Wall Street in New York City for Brown Brothers Harriman and C.J. Lawrence.

She moved to Shelter Island in 1980 with her husband Nathan (Nick) Trynin. Judy loved the Island and made many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her brother Daniel Sutton and her nieces and nephews Ala and Aletha Sutton and their two children, Alexis and Whitney, and Shane and Megan Sutton and their children Dylan, Shane, Caleb, John, Anna and Summer. She will also be missed by her stepchildren, Tommy and Robin Trynin and their daughter Sadie and Jen Trynin Deneen and her daughter Gracie.

Judy was able to spend her last months in Hawaii with her family and her beloved dog, Lani. She will forever be in our memories, her family said, for her vibrant spirit and positive outlook on life.