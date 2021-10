(Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

Carey family members were among 93 golfers who joined volunteers and guests for the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing to benefit local charities at Gardiner’s Bay Country Cub on Monday, Sept. 27.

Back row, from left, Christopher, Bryan, Paul Carey; Beth Carey Hanypsiak; Thomas, Michael, Tom Carey and Ali Pratt. Front row, Marianne Carey Hayes and Helen Carey O’Neill.