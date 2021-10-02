Shelter Island composer Bruce Wolosoff named artistic director of Sag Harbor concert series

Island composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff. (Credit: Jaime Lopes)

Composer Bruce Wolosoff, who lives and works on the Island, has been named artistic director of Reflections in Music, which will make its return to live, in-person concerts on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the world premiere performance of two cello sonatas written by Mr. Wolosoff.

Composed during the height of the pandemic, the sonatas offer two meditations on climate change and global crises. “Requiem for the Planet,” commissioned by climate change activist Robert M. Stein, is a four-movement work that considers the prospect of irrevocable loss, while “Paradise Found” was written as an affirmation of the preciousness of life.

Joining the composer in this performance is cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio, a regular collaborator with Mr. Wolosoff. In 2019, Ms. Sant’Ambrogio’s performance of Mr. Wolosoff’s cello concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra earned a spot on Billboard’s Top 10 Classical Albums. (Their recording of the new cello sonatas is due for release by Avie Records in the spring of 2022.)

Reflections presents interdisciplinary performances of solo and chamber music held in traditional and non-traditional spaces, such as The Church in Sag Harbor. The organization developed a music series that celebrates the relationship between music and other art forms. Over the years, the series has showcased the work of artists whose disciplines span classical music, the visual arts, literature, dance, and more.

The performance will take place at The Church, a newly opened nonprofit center for the arts founded by artists (and friends of Reflections) Eric Fischl and April Gornik. Masks will be required inside the Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.

Ticket prices are $20, payable at the door, or by advance purchase at eventbrite.com/e/reflections-in-music-paradise-found-and-requiem-for-the-planet-tickets-173730792477.

Ticket proceeds are split equally between Reflections in Music and The Church.