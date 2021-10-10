Jake Card advances at Korn Ferry qualifier

Jay Card III (Credit: Courtesy photo)

So far for Jay “Jake” Card III, they say that this is the toughest tournament of them all. It is a qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour in four stages. As you know, Jake passed the pre-qualifier to play in the first stage.

Before I go on, just what is the Korn Ferry Tour? The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the United States Tour. It features professional golfers who have not yet reached the PGA Tour or have been on the PGA tour but lost their card with poor play,

Many of you have heard of the Web.Com tour and for the next 10 years, it will be called the Korn Ferry. As for the unusual name, it comes from the two founding members, Lester Korn and Richard Ferry.

Anyway, for the next few years, let’s call the old Web.Com tour, the Korn Ferry. The most interesting thing to us is that last week down in Florida at the Breakers West course in West Palm Beach, Jake Card qualified for the first stage.

With over 100 professionals playing the same course, only 20 and no ties would qualify for the second stage. Jake shot some great golf to finish 17th. On a par 72 golf course, his first round was 1 under par, 71. That score put him in 24th place.

The second round, he fired a 6 under par round of 66 for a total of 7 under. He was now sitting pretty in 8th position after two rounds. A 3 over round of 75 in the fourth round set him out of the running until he came back with a 69 the last day and qualified in 17th position. Way to go Jake!

Now he enters the second stage in mid-October and I will keep you up on just how tough the Korn Ferry tour can get.