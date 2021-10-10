Robert Anthony Moderelli passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 29, 2021, after a long illness.

Bob was a longtime resident of Shelter Island Heights, where he served on the Board of Directors for the Property Owners Corporation, was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, and hosted innumerable gatherings of friends and family in the home he designed to be well-lived and celebrated within.

He was born on July 14, 1934, in East Rutherford, N.J. to Mildred (Janesko) and Anthony Moderelli. Raised in Wallington, N.J., Bob graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He married Mary Ann Mullins on May 14, 1962, in Worcester, Mass., and they raised their son Rob in Pelham, N.Y. and on Shelter Island.

Bob created and served as President of Management Laboratories, an executive placement firm in New York. He was a man of many interests, from architecture to world travel to music and dogs, but his family said his enduring passion was for bringing people of all walks of life together and showing them a warm and generous welcome.

Bob is survived by his wife Mary Ann Moderelli, his son Robert Vail Moderelli, daughter-in-law Moira, and grandsons Robert Hunt, Charles Vail and Henry McCann Moderelli. A celebration of life will be planned for next summer.