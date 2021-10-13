With annual tour canceled, gallery show shines spotlight on Island artists

Artists Mike Zisser and Diana Malcolmson at the Dirt Beauty gallery reception kicking off the ArtSI show. Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey

The crowd of artists and art lovers overflowed from the Dirt Beauty gallery Saturday night, onto the front porch and into the garden. Gallery owner Patricia Foulkrod had turned the ArtSI tour concept on its head, after the popular tour of artists’ studios had been canceled for the second year in a row, inviting artists and guests to converge on the gallery for a kickoff reception to a group show for the coming weeks.

The Island is gifted with numerous artists who enjoy the opportunity to live and work in a beautiful, serene setting. The ArtSI tour of studios had been created as a way for the artists to showcase their pieces in an open house setting, and for Islanders to get to know the artists, talk about their work, and purchase or commission special artwork.

In 2020, the tour was canceled due to concerns about COVID. The 2021 tour had to be canceled as HurricanE Henri bore down on the Island. Ms. Foulkrod offered her gallery to take its place, with a festive reception Saturday evening, Oct. 9. Among the artists present were Peter Waldner, Mike Zisser and Diana Malcolmson. Other artists represented on the gallery walls and in person were Sally Jacobs Baker, Linda Brienza, Janet Culbertson, Katherine Hammond, Megan Hergrueter, Karen Kiaer, Jacky Pullman, Ana Martinez Orizondo, Linda Puls and Jana Sheinker.

The show will continue through Oct. 17 at the gallery, located at 17 Grand Avenue, which is open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.