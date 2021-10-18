Early voting in local elections is set to begin this Saturday, Oct. 23

Early voting lines in Southold Town last year. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Early voting is set to begin next Saturday ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

The early voting period will be held between Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 31 this year.

All voters registered in Suffolk County may cast their ballot at any of the 12 early voting sites throughout the county—not just the one in their town.

Local voting sites include the Riverhead Senior Center, located at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue and Southold Senior Center at 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck.

While there’s no designated early voting site on Shelter Island, options on the South Fork include the student activity center at Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus located at 39 Tuckahoe Road in Southampton and Windmill Village at 219 Accabonac Road in East Hampton.

Votes cast during the early voting period will be tabulated and reported after 9 p.m. on the night of the election, according to officials.

The early voting schedule is below:

Saturday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Noon. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: Noon. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting was approved by the state Legislature in 2019. Last year marked the first presidential election to feature early voting, drawing crowds and long lines of people to polling sites in the days leading up to the election.

The measure was considered a win for advocates who believe it’s one way to expand voting access.

While it’s too late to request an absentee ballot by mail or online, the Suffolk County Board of Elections will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 21 for absentee ballot requests and submissions.

Voters may apply in-person at the Board of Elections up to the day before the election, according to the department’s website.

An absentee ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and must reach the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election to be counted. Officials urge voters to mail their ballots early to avoid delays.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and voters must report to their assigned polling place.

For help finding your polling place, call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500 or visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Whether you’re voting early in person, via absentee ballot or on Election Day, remember to flip your ballot over. New Yorkers have five additional ballot proposals to consider this year, including a redistricting proposal that would change how incarcerated individuals are counted, an environmental measure that would enshrine the right to clean air, water and a healthful environment in the state’s Bill of Rights, a proposal to eliminate the ten-day advance voter registration requirement, allowing no-excuse absentee voting and expanding the New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current limit of $25,000.