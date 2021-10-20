Hunter’s Moon graces the Island

Last night’s full moon rising.(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Hunter’s Moon has been illuminating our evenings and nights for the past few days, and was full last night.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s known as the Hunter’s Moon “because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps, as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them.”

Even if you’re not a hunter (or an Old Farmer) you have a front row seat to one of the most magnificent celestial productions of the autumn.