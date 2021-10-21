Garlic and pumpkin gatherings set: Sylvester Manor Farm hosting events

The Sylvester Manor Farmstand is decked out in fall finery. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

If you’re ready for the snap of autumn to replace the beautiful October stretch of extra summer days, Sylvester Manor has the perfect activities this weekend to get you into the mood. To start, gather with friends and neighbors Friday night, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Road for garlic shucking and fun.

Garlic shucking

It’s time to get the garlic bulbs into the ground so they can be harvested next July. The first part of the process is to get the garlic prepped and ready. It happens at a shucking party on Friday night and everyone is invited. Can you see yourself sitting around a fire, breaking up the garlic bulbs, enjoying the company of your fellow farmers, while sipping on your favorite beverage (BYOB)? This is a Friday night not to be missed, so visit sylvestermanor.org/calendar to sign up.

Planting, mulching and song

Then, Saturday morning, help get the garlic in the ground. Co-founder Bennett Konesni will be leading everyone in song to help the planting and mulching go quickly. Planting and singing on a Saturday morning is better than a cup of coffee, they say, but you’re welcome to bring your own caffeinated fuel.

There will be no lifting, but you must be able to bend and/or kneel close to the ground. You do not need to attend both events, but please RSVP at the website so organizers can plan accordingly.

Please arrive on Saturday at 9 a.m. and stay as long as you can (until 4). Hat and gloves are recommended, but not required.

COVID protocols are in place, including social distancing. Masks are recommended for anyone who is unvaccinated.

Pumpkin centerpiece workshop

To top it off, from 2 to 4 p.m. enjoy a Sunday afternoon fall floral workshop. Little Spoon Floral & Garden Design will be leading guests in turning pumpkins into floral centerpieces. It’s a great way to bring the beauty of fall into your home. Every piece will be different, as you enjoy showing off your creative side.

The workshop includes all materials (pumpkins, vase, flowers & fun): Cost is $45 pp + $10 if you want to bring your little farmer along. Little Spoon is generously donating half of the proceeds to Sylvester Manor.

Location: The Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Road. This event is outside, so please dress appropriately.